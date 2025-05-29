Greta Van Susteren Slammed by MAGA For Jeanine Pirro Complaint, “Has Everyone Gone Nuts?”

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren complained publicly on X about her lack of access to President Donald Trump’s interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox News star Jeanine Pirro.

Van Susteren wrote: “I think everyone has gone nuts..I asked a mutual friend for Jeanne Pirro’s new cell (I have known and been friends with Jeanne since the 90’s) and the friend said that Jeanne told her not to give it to me. Huh? What in the world is that all about? Has everyone gone nuts? :)”

I think everyone has gone nuts..I asked a mutual friend for Jeanne Pirro’s new cell (I have known and been friend swith Jeanne since the 90’s) and the friend said that Jeanne told her not to give it to me. Huh? What in the world is that all about? Has everyone gone nuts? 🙂 — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 28, 2025

MAGA supporters are voicing their disapproval of Van Susteren’s complaints about Trump’s new appointee. As one replied: “This just proves you probably shouldn’t have it.” Another chimed in: “You posting this is proof that she made the correct decision.”

Pirro’s co-host on The Five, Greg Gutfeld replied to Van Susteren with snark and noted Van Susteren’s misspelling of Pirro’s first name by writing: “I was just saying the same thing to my good friend Debra Perino.” (Gutfeld is presumably referring to Fox News star Dana Perino, who served as White House Press Secretary during the George W. Bush administration.) In her relatively short post, Susteren writes “Jeanne” not once but three times.