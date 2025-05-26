GOP Senator Fighting Trump Bill: “Somebody Has to Stand Up and Yell The Emperor Has No Clothes”

Two fiscal hawks in the U.S. Senate — Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (WI) and Rand Paul (KY) — are voicing their opposition to portions of President Trump’s “big beautiful bill” which passed the House on Friday.

Both conservatives want to see more spending cuts (Medicaid, Social Security and food assistance programs including SNAP) and a reduction in the national debt.

Paul wrote on X: “In case you needed a reminder, our national debt is currently at more than $36 trillion. That’s more than $323,000 per taxpayer, and Washington wants to add to that.”

On Fox News Sunday, Paul said the package was “not a serious proposal” and added: “Somebody has to stand up and yell: ‘The emperor has no clothes.'”

"They're going to explode the debt… that's just not conservative. I've told them if they strip out the debt ceiling, I'll consider, even with the imperfections, voting for the…"

There are also Republican Senators including Josh Hawley (MO) who are standing up and yelling against more cuts.

On CNN, Hawley said: “Over 20 percent of Missourians, including hundreds of thousands of children, are on Medicaid.”

Hawley added: “They’re not on Medicaid because they want to be. They’re on Medicaid because they cannot afford health insurance in the private market.”

Even GOP Sen. Josh Hawley and STEVE BANNON warned against cutting it.

Sen. Paul faces a similar situation among his constituents, yet he consistently maintains that addressing the debt issue is more important to the health of America’s future than a continuation of Medicaid and SNAP in their current forms.

Note: In June 2024, Paul’s state of Kentucky had “a total Medicaid and CHIP enrollment of 1.4 million people. This represents a significant portion of the state’s population, with 28% of Kentuckians covered by Medicaid.”