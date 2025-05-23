GOP Congressman Who Flipped on Trump’s Bill Admits: “I Don’t Know What the Other Option is Right Now”

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) was one of a handful of fiscally conservative Republicans who initially voiced objections to the “big, beautiful bill” presented by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

With fellow House Republicans including Chip Roy (TX), Eric Burlison (MO), and Thomas Massie (KY), among others, Burchett wanted deeper cuts to the budget. (Note: In February, Burchett flipped his vote on the budget plan after a call with President Trump.)

After the bill passed (215-214) this week in the House with the help of the votes of Roy, Burlison and Burchett (Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio joined Massie as one of just two House Republicans to vote no), Burchett acknowledged the impact of the bill — the $5 trillion deficit, and likely $30 trillion deficit in 10 years — and said: “I don’t like that one bit but I don’t know what else, what the other option is right now.”

Tim Burchett on how bill could increase deficits by trillions: “That’s accurate. I don't like that one bit, but I don't know what the other option is right now.” pic.twitter.com/80C6tdqKiV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 22, 2025

Democrats are responding to Burchett’s comment with answers to his quandary: “The other option is to vote NO!” wrote one.

Another commenter quoted Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern (MA): “This bill is a scam, a tax scam designed to steal from you, the American people, and give to Trump’s millionaire and billionaire friends.”

The bill now goes to the Senate where some Republicans have voiced concerns, too, about cuts to Medicaid and the phasing out of green energy tax credits, among other issues. The Senate is expected to rewrite portions of the bill to address its concerns.