Frank Sinatra’s Daughter Claps Back at MAGA, “Not a Chance”

Singer Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, posted a link yesterday to the Forbes article, ‘Frank Sinatra Reaches A Special Milestone In One Of His Music’s Busiest Weeks In Memory.’ According to the article, Sinatra’s compilation album Ultimate Sinatra just hit 350 weeks on Billboard‘s Traditional Jazz Albums chart.

When the X account of “Rob Noble” — whose profile photo features Sinatra wearing a red Make America Great Again baseball hat — replied, “He’d vote for trump. Woot woot,” Ms. Sinatra replied, “Not a chance. You obviously don’t know my father at all. Do some homework before you post about him.”

Note: On January 21, 2021, Ms. Sinatra said of Trump supporters: “I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever.”

Still, MAGA supporters on X are ignoring Ms. Sinatra’s suggestion they do some research and are leaving comments including: “Obviously you didn’t know your father” and “He would definitely vote for Trump.”

Frank Sinatra, a close friend of President John F. Kennedy, collaborated on the album America, I Hear You Singing, a collection of patriotic songs recorded as a tribute to the assassinated President. Sinatra also performed at the request of President Richard Nixon at a 1972 rally, and in the 1980 presidential election, Sinatra donated $4 million to Ronald Reagan’s campaign.

[Above: 6/3/1981, President Reagan receiving a baseball on behalf of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in the Oval Office with Nancy Reagan and Frank Sinatra. Photo from the White House Photographic Collection, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons]

Note: The 2017 book The Way It Was, written by Sinatra’s manager Eliot Weisman, includes a 1990 story of Ol’ Blue Eyes sending a message to Donald Trump to “go [expletive] himself,” after Trump wanted to renegotiate a contract (he wanted to pay less) for Sinatra to perform at Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. Sinatra performed at rival casino The Sands instead.