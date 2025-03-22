In the Oval Office with President Trump on Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that “today is a big day,” and revealed the launch of the DoD’s new program, The Next Generation of Air Dominance (NGAD), a fighter system which includes the purchase of a new stealth fighter named after the 47th President, F-47.

Hegseth said: “America is going to have generations in the future of air dominance because of this sixth generation fighter. We’ve had the F-15, we’ve had the F-16, the F-18, the F-22 and the F-25, now we have the F-47.”

Hegseth said: “It sends a very clear direct message to our allies that we’re not going anywhere and to our enemies that we will be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded, for generations to come.”

Hegseth turned to Trump and said: “This is a gift, to my kids and your kids, to my grandkids and your grandkids.”

He added: “This is a historic investment in the American military,” and thanked Trump for “having the courage” to revive the program.

According to Defense News, the U.S. Air Force expects to spend $20 billion on NGAD between 2025 and 2029.

The Next Generation of Air Dominance sends a very direct and clear message to our allies and our enemies that we are not going anywhere! pic.twitter.com/RPQrJ9mtQ1 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 21, 2025

Many on X are objecting to the federal government investing $20 billion for the new fighter, while others question the choice of Boeing.

As the Washington Post reported today: “The decision to give Boeing the F-47 contract follows years of problems for the Virginia-based company, which had catastrophic issues with its 737 Max airliner.”

As one replied: “Of course @POTUS approved study of $20B experiment for Boeing F-47 which probably won’t perform any better than F-35. Moreover, its not their friggin money! Boeing can not build a safe passenger plane or finish order for Airforce One. How many bridges could be built $20B? Insane waste of money.”

A Trump supporter replied, “Nice. However, the fly-in-the-ointment is Boeing and the cost-plus contract. I’m sure @DOGE would take exception to the contract. I sure as hell take exception to Boeing. Other than that, you’re golden.”

Others replied with sarcasm directed at Hegseth’s “allies” comment. As one replied: “I was not aware that we still had allies. I thought we were going to bail on NATO. Unless he’s talking about Russia.”

Another chimed in: “We have no allies left, unless you are talking about Russia and Israel.”

Note: During his speech in the Oval Office, Hegseth said the Biden administration “paused” the program and “were prepared to potentially scrap it.” Yet in December, the DoD F-35 Joint Program Office agreed to pay up to $11.8 billion for the next 145 F-35s from manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Boeing’s rival. Details of the agreement were to be hammered out in Spring 2025.