MAGA Congressman Slammed for Bothering Kash Patel with FBI Request, “Wasting Our Tax Dollars”

As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote a letter this week to President Donald Trump‘s new FBI director Kash Patel, “requesting documents and information about the FBI’s requests for and use of financial data from financial institutions.”

Jordan, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, claims that a whistleblower told the Judiciary Committee that Bank of America (BoA) provided the FBI with “a list of names of all individuals who used a BoA credit or debit card in the Washington, D.C. area” around the time of the riot at the Capitol.

Note: In July 2024, FBI Director Christopher Wray (who was appointed by Trump during his first administration) testified before Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee, answering questions focused on the oversight of the FBI, and said, “my understanding is that our engagement with Bank of America was fully lawful.”

.@townhallcom obtained a letter from @JudiciaryGOP Chairman @Jim_Jordan, as well as @Congressman_JVD, and @RepLoudermilk seeking information from Kash Patel on FBI-financial institution collision after being stonewalled by Chris Wray.



Check it out! https://t.co/qTXM3lQokb pic.twitter.com/XlQC32QxES — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 21, 2025

Rebecca Downs, web editor of the conservative news site Town Hall, shared the letter on X (below) and reported that Jordan — and fellow Republican Congressmen Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) — are “seeking information from Kash Patel on FBI-financial institution collusion after being stonewalled by Chris Wray.”

Note: Jordan requested that “all documents and communications” between the FBI and any financial institution dated from January 1, 2021 to present be delivered “no later than” Friday, April 4.

Many MAGA supporters on X are voicing their disappointment in Jordan. As one wrote: “We know you will just sweep it away into eternal oblivion.”

Others who evidently consider Jordan’s request insufficient wrote: “Less Talk Jim and more action. You’re wasting our tax dollars if you can’t make President Trump’s path easier.”

Another chastised Jordan: “Maybe you should have nailed Wray’s butt rather than going after Patel” and “writing more letters, things that will go absolutely no where [sic].”