Ex-GOP Congressman Tells Greenland to Deny Plane Carrying JD Vance Wife’s, “Fight Back Now”

by in Daily Edition | March 25, 2025

Usha Vance

Usha Vance, Emily Higgins, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will “get” the sovereign country of Greenland one way or the other,” and is sending a U.S. delegation to the island including Vice President JD Vance‘s wife Usha Vance.

The Prime Minister of Greenland, Múte B. Egede, who has said of his citizens “we don’t want to be Americans, we want to be Greenlanders,” called the Americans’ planned trip to Greenland “very aggressive.”

On Fox Morning Futures on Sunday, Vice President Vance reinforced the President’s aggressive stance on Greenland and said “if we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care what the Europeans scream at us, he cares about putting the interest of American citizens first.”

Former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — a Trump antagonist who endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for president — replied to the awkward political situation with a suggestion.

He wrote: “Hey Greenland, why are you letting America’s planes land there? Why don’t you deny Usha Vance and the crew landing clearance? Fight back now or don’t be shocked when you can’t.”

As seen in the official SLOTUS (Second Lady of the United States) letter below, Mrs. Vance plans to travel with her son to watch the national dogsled race, which she says America “is proud to support as a sponsor.”

In the video, Second Lady Vance added: “I’m also coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations.”

Not all MAGA supporters agree with Vance’s planned trip. As one small business owner replied: “With all due respect– we are a nation in debt and it seems like we should not be doing all these extra activities that cost so much money. I don’t mean to be rude, but no one in the government should be spending money unless it is essential. MAGA!”