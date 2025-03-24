Eric Trump Roasted by Bitcoin Holders, “Will Metaplanet Follow His Advice?”

Simon Gerovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metaplanet, announced that Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has joined the Japanese investment firm’s newly formed Strategic Board of Advisors.

With a photo of Gerovich and Trump wearing matching Metaplanet baseball hats, Gerovich wrote of Trump: “His business expertise and passion for BTC will help drive our mission forward as we continue building one of the world’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Companies.”

It’s a great honor @gerovich! I’m all in for Bitcoin and am excited to continue to be a leading voice for this incredible financial revolution! https://t.co/U8M7pz5Yhs — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 21, 2025

Metaplanet added $12.6 million worth of bitcoin (150 BTC) to its portfolio after Trump joined the board. The company now holds a total of 3350 BTC, which is worth approximately $291.3 million.

Gerovich’s decision to add Trump to the board is receiving mixed reactions on X. While some bitcoin fans are congratulating Gerovich, others are reminding the CEO that just last month Trump suggested on X that people invest in the cryptocurrency Ethereum. Trump wrote on February 3: “In my opinion, it’s a great time to add $ETH.”

Will @Metaplanet_JP follow his advice of buying Ethereum? https://t.co/8I7JYhIQZk — Radu ⚡️☯ ΙΧΘΥΣ Ω ♒︎ (@LizardWizardBTC) March 21, 2025

[Note: Since then, as crypto news reported: “Ethereum network activity has hit a new low,” and noted “This trend suggests that investors are moving ETH into cold storage, a signal that they intend to hold rather than sell.”]

One bitcoin investor replied to Gerovich’s announced about Eric Trump: “Will @Metaplanet_JP follow his advice of buying Ethereum?” with a series of laughing crying emojis.

Others are chiming in with sarcastic comments including “Eric I lost my house on your Ethereum call” and “Eric, is eth a good buy here?” And another roasted him: “sure, because of his business expertise, not at all, because of his connection to @realDonaldTrump.”

Note: On March 3, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, along with a stockpile of other digital assets.

CNN reported last week: “The first family are direct beneficiaries of World Liberty Financial and at least two memecoins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, that have raised concerns across the political spectrum about the potential for corruption. By its nature, crypto offers a particularly easy way to, anonymously or otherwise, funnel money into entities that could potentially enrich the president and his family.”