Council of 225,000 Jewish Women Slam Trump’s Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabee, “Offensive”

President Donald Trump nominated former Arkansas Governor and two-time GOP presidential candidate (2008, 2016) Mike Huckabee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel in January.

According to Huckabee’s “Certificate of Competency” issued by the U.S. Department of State, the Baptist minister and former Fox News host is “well qualified to serve” as the Ambassador. The Certificate notes his “deep familiarity with Israel’s people and its leaders,” and his many trips to Israel since 1981.

The certificate also mentions that Huckabee is the recipient of the Friend of Israel Award from the Israel Heritage Foundation (2022), and the Friend of Zion, Defender Award from the Zionist Organization of America (2019).

Before Huckabee reports to and answers confirmation questions from the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations next week, some U.S. Jewish organizations are voicing their concern regarding Huckabee’s nomination — including the nonprofit National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), headquartered in Washington, DC.

We were honored to represent our Jewish feminist voice at the 69th session of the @UN_Women Commission on the Status of Women. Throughout last week, our advocates engaged in impactful dialogue on women's empowerment with activists and leaders from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/UIip8mNl1U — National Council of Jewish Women (@NCJW) March 17, 2025

On Thursday, NCJW’s Chief Strategy Officer Jody Rabhan wrote a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. James Risch (R-ID), Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Committee Members, “on behalf of the 225,000 advocates of National Council of Jewish Women.”

Rabhan wrote: “Governor Huckabee’s record shows unwavering support for policies contradicting long-standing US policy and international law, including the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. His rejection of a two-state solution is at odds with current US policy and the views of a majority of US Jews — and could erode America’s credibility as a fair broker in the region.

“Furthermore, Governor Huckabee has a history of using divisive rhetoric that alienates Jews and non-Jews alike. His past statements trivializing the Holocaust for political gain and dismissing non-evangelical perspectives on Israel are not only offensive but also detrimental to US-Israel relations. A diplomat must foster unity and dialogue, not deepen ideological divides.”

Note: Huckabee upset many when he compared the history of U.S. abortion to the Holocaust; when he compared high taxes to the Holocaust; and was criticized for evoking the Holocaust in comments on Iran’s nuclear deal.

Rabhan added: “The role of Ambassador to Israel demands someone with the skill to navigate complex geopolitical challenges with nuance and respect for diverse perspectives, particularly in this moment. Governor Mike Huckabee’s record suggests he might escalate tensions rather than promote peace and stability.”

The letter concludes: “National Council of Jewish Women strongly urges you to consider the broader needs in the region — peace, stability, and strategic cooperation — and Governor Huckabee’s polarizing background as you vote on his nomination.”

Note: Stephanie Hallett is currently serving chargé d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Prior to this role, she served as deputy chief of mission in Israel and also held the position of acting senior director for the Middle East and North Africa, as well as director of Gulf affairs at the National Security Council.