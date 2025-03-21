Congresswoman Who Dropped Out of High School Celebrates Closing of Education Department, “Living the Dream”

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) celebrated President Donald Trump‘s executive order to dismantle the Department of Education this week, asserting her belief that the federal department is responsible for the statistic which she provided on X: “70% of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or math yet somehow we spend the most per pupil on education.”

More than one Democrat criticized Boebert for spreading “hyperbole” as the Department of Education doesn’t run schools, develop curricula or determine requirements for graduation — states do. States control 92% of funding and all staffing and content decisions in American education. The federal government contributes about 8 percent to the budgets of elementary and secondary education.

The Department of Education is DONE!



Thank you, President Trump!



The Left will fight this one HARD but it’s the only way to save our country from the woke indoctrination that has INFESTED our school system.



70% of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or math yet… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 20, 2025

Boebert also repeated the MAGA message that, assuming Congress will allow the Department of Education to close, “Now the money will go back to the states and we’ll get quality education again.”

GOP governors including Kim Reynolds (Iowa) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas) have been pushing for statewide “School Choice” programs which provide more state funding — that is, sending taxpayer funds — to parents who want to send their children to private schools, the majority of which are run by religious organizations.

Arrangements like this, which are “funneling taxpayer money to private organizations,” critics say, “is eroding the separating of state and church.”

Another commenter objecting to Boebert’s post replied: “Dismantling the DOE shifts funds, and will make it more difficult for middle income and working class families to access higher education.”

For 2024, the US Department of Education’s budget was approximately $268 billion: the majority of it — 59% — went to the Office of Federal Student Aid.

Tennessee Democrat, former state election commissioner and political strategist Chris D. Jackson replied to Boebert’s post: “A high school dropout celebrating the destruction of the Department of Education—you can’t make this up. Lauren Boebert is what happens when ignorance isn’t just accepted in politics—it’s rewarded.”

A high school dropout celebrating the destruction of the Department of Education—you can’t make this up.



Lauren Boebert is what happens when ignorance isn’t just accepted in politics—it’s rewarded. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 20, 2025

Note: During her senior year in high school in 2004, Boebert dropped out of school and had a baby. In 2020 she earned a GED certificate before her first election primary.

Boebert has used her unusual background while campaigning for election: “I wish more members of Congress had the life experiences that I’ve had,” she said. “I’m living the American dream. I came up from welfare, standing in line waiting for government cheese to now running for Congress.” Boebert’s message clearly resonates with her constituents — she has won three straight elections.