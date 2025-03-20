Harris Faulkner Evokes Image of Children Dying in Tesla Cars, “Restore the Death Penalty”

Fox News star Harris Faulkner had White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on her show today to discuss the administration’s response to a series of violent attacks on Tesla car dealerships that the FBI is currently investigating.

Faulkner told Leavitt: “If there’s someone in one of these cars [and] they blow up, that can happen, that becomes murder. Or worse, terrorism plus.”

Faulkner reminded her viewers that President Trump signed an executive order on January 20 to “restore the death penalty” and asked Leavitt: “Do you think this sort of thing — and I hate to think it — people leave their children and pets in cars — I mean, you don’t know. This is deadly, dangerous stuff.”

[Note: Fortunately, there have been no reports so far of injuries related to the Tesla vandalism.]

Fox News showed a video of two Teslas on fire at a dealership in Las Vegas, and Leavitt responded by saying that President Trump “will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence.”

Fox News is now talking about people getting the death penalty for attacking Teslas pic.twitter.com/b1zjiTKDaB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2025

One conservative commenter on X objected to the threat of the death penalty, replying: “That’s too much. Twenty years in prison for all the domestic terrorists would be good though.”

Many who oppose the Trump administration are responding with comments related to the acts of domestic terrorism and violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 including: “But of course the people who attacked our Capitol and sent 14 cops to the hospital, and one to his death, all get pardons. Make any of it make sense.”

Note: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the January 6 riot. He was convicted for seditious conspiracy, “for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging their duties, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and destruction of government property with value of over $1,000.”

After serving 16 months of his 22 year sentence and receiving a pardon from Trump in January, Tarrio visited the President at Mar-a-Lago and announced that he’s running for political office “at some point in 2026 or 2028.”