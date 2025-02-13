U.S. Senator “Gushes Praise” on Trump for Biden’s $1.4 Billion Loan

MAGA politicians Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines thanked President Trump Tuesday for unfreezing a $1.4 billion guaranteed loan to Montana Renewables, which was approved by the Biden administration in 2024.

Daines acknowledged in a statement that the U.S. Department of Energy’s loan to expand the refinery was approved under the Biden-Harris Administration and was put on hold by the Trump administration after Trump signed an executive order to freeze all federal funding. Nevertheless, Daines was effusive with his gratitude upon learning that the loan would be selectively carved out of the freeze. The Senator wrote on X: “Thank you President Trump for supporting Made-In-MT Energy!”

Daines’s statement said he “pressed the White House and highlighted [the loan’s] importance in securing our nation’s energy dominance” adding that he was “glad to see that President Trump’s DOE is focused on bolstering made-in-America energy.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @SteveDaines for advocating for Montana's priorities.



MT Renewables can continue to create high-paying jobs, expand our portfolio, and secure more affordable, American-made energy. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) February 12, 2025

According to 2024 reports: “Once the facility reaches full capacity, Montana Renewables would produce about 10 percent of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of producing 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel annually by 2030.”

The expansion to the refinery — upon which the loan was predicated — is expected to create 450 construction jobs and increase annual biofuel production from its current 140 million gallons to about 315 million gallons.

While thanking Trump for money the state already secured thought the previous administration, Daines noted that Montana Renewables, a subsidiary of Calumet Montana Refining, and the Calumet refinery “provide high-paying jobs, boost our economy and provide efficient biofuel production.”

More than one Montanan has noted that the $1.44 billion loan was approved by the Biden administration, halted by the Trump administration and then unfrozen by the Trump administration. As one replied: “So of course, @SteveDaines gushes praise on the Trump administration. Prediction: This will end up being a racket.”

It was great to be at Protech Steel today to see their new state-of-the-art facility in Great Falls.



Our pro-jobs, pro-family policies are helping bring the American dream into greater reach for Montanans. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) February 6, 2025

Also this week, at the opening of Protech Steel’s expansion in Great Falls (photos above), Governor Gianforte was asked about Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on imports from Montana’s neighbor, Canada.

Gianforte said, “I hope tariffs don’t go in place,” and added the MAGA party line answer, saying “but ultimately that’s up to the Canadians, the Mexicans, and the Chinese to do what’s right by America.”