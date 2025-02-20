Project Veritas Founder DJs Party in FBI Jacket, “Leftists Tried Shutting It Down”

James O’Keefe, co-founder of the far-right conservative group Project Veritas, which is known for secretly recording encounters with employees of liberal social service organizations including Planned Parenthood and ACORN, was filmed Wednesday partying at a London bar.

O’Keefe was in town for the annual ARC conference led by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship’s leader, the Canadian psychologist Jordan B. Peterson.

As seen in the video below, O’Keefe wore a FBI windbreaker while partying beside famous English DJ Danny Rampling at the “unofficial ARC afterparty.”

Right-wing social media influencer Andy Ngo reported: “Party goes on: @JamesOKeefeIII is in London and is DJing at the unofficial ARC afterparty. Antifa and leftists tried shutting down the dance event, calling it ‘far-right’ and linking it to Project 2025. The @OmearaLondon venue cancelled today but the event relocated to a new place.”

The afterparty was originally scheduled to be held at the London venue OMEARA (which is owned by Mumford & Sons member Ben Lovett) but at the last minute, the event was cancelled.

Former Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall spoke at the ARC conference, as did Trump’s new Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Note: Marshall faced criticism in March 2021 for promoting Ngo’s book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. In June Marshall left the band, according to the Guardian, “so that he could exercise free speech about politics without involving his former bandmates.”

Note on O’Keefe and the FBI: On November 6, 2021, with a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI searched O’Keefe’s apartment in New York in connection with the theft of a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.

A Florida woman named Aimee Harris pleaded guilty in August 2022, to conspiring to transport the stolen diary to New York, where she met with alleged employees of Project Veritas, and sold it for $40,000 just two weeks before the 2020 presidential election. O’Keefe wasn’t charged.