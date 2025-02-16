Matt Gaetz Insults Protestors Who “Follow Me Around Like I’m the Grateful Dead”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attended the Williamson County Republican Party’s annual fundraising gala on Saturday. He reported “Williamson County packed the house tonight for an incredible Lincoln Reagan Dinner! The energy here proves what we all know—this district is turning deeper RED by the year.”

[Of the 448,421 registered voters in Williamson County, Texas, 309,997 (69.1%) voted in the November 5 general election: 50.21% voted for Trump and Vance; 47.71% voted for Harris and Walz.

Note: More voters in Williamson County voted for Democratic senatorial candidate Colin Allred (49.3%) than incumbent Ted Cruz (47.85%). They also chose over their GOP opponents three of the four Democratic congressional candidates — Theresa Boisseau, Mark Lorenzen, Lloyd Doggett.]

Also at the Williamson County Republican Party event was President Trump’s first pick for U.S. Attorney General, former congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

At the podium, Gaetz turned to Paxton and said: “For reelection or for governor or for the United States Senate, whenever you’re ready, I will endorse you on your first day.”

After a round of applause, Gaetz added: “I understand that you have a bit of a problem with wayward Speakers of the House, and I do have some experience with removal in that regard. And so give me a call anytime.” (Gaetz helped drive former California Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the post.)

Gaetz also addressed the protestors outside of the event: “They sort of follow me around like I’m the Grateful Dead. And I, I’m just thinking how lonely and empty someone must be on Valentine’s Day weekend to spend their Saturday all sort of huddled up together.” He added the insult: “I feel sorry for they/them.”

Note: Many Paxton followers cheered at the suggestion of Paxton running for Governor in 2026, which would mean he would run against incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who has been serving in the role since 2015. There are no gubernatorial term limits in Texas.