Julianne Moore’s “Woke” 7-Year-Old with Freckles Banned By U.S. Defense Department, “Weeks After Trump Administration Claimed Book Bans Were A Hoax”

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore (Far from Heaven, Still Alice) announced on Sunday that her 2007 children’s book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned from schools run by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Moore describes the book as “a semi-autobiographical story about a seven year old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different ‘just like everybody else.'”

The redheaded movie star author added: “I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany. I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy.”

Fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) replied: “Oh my friend this is frightening! I’m so sorry this is happening !!” And movie star pal Michelle Pfeiffer asked, “Are you joking??”

PEN America reports: “Just weeks after the Trump Administration claimed book bans were a ‘hoax,’ the same administration is purging books from schools run by the Department of Defense, serving 67,000 children around the world.”

Another children’s book that was hit by DOD censorship is Kathleen Krull’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg picture book about the late Supreme Court Justice — No Truth Without Ruth was also banned in DOD schools. Krull’s 2018 picture book biography is described as the story of “Ruthless Ruthie, a warrior for equality, a tireless defender of justice, and an inspiring trailblazer for girls everywhere.”

Note: Krull was honored by The Children’s Book Guild of Washington, DC with its Nonfiction Award for her body of work that “has contributed significantly to the quality of nonfiction for children.”