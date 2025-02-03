Charlie Kirk Endorses ‘Shark Tank’ Entrepreneur for Congress, “New Blood”

New York native Josh Parker was 18 when he pitched his business, Parker’s Real Maple, on Shark Tank in October 2016. (He started the company at the age of 11 in his small-town home of Canton, New York.) The Sharks were impressed with Parker, but he didn’t get a deal on the show.

Parker — now 27 years old, married, and the father of four children — appeared Saturday on the Charlie Kirk Show where the entrepreneur said he’s thinking about running for Rep. Elise Stefanik‘s seat to represent New York’s 21st congressional district. (Stefanik has been nominated to serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump.)

Kirk captioned the video below: “He’s built a national business, appeared on Shark Tank, sold the business, and started another successful company. He’s thinking about running for Amb. Elise Stefanik’s old seat in NY-21. He loves his home and is ready to fight to protect it. If he runs, he’ll have my support. He’s exactly the type of young, smart, and driven new blood Congress needs.”

pic.twitter.com/iaENn4Yq2y — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 2, 2025

Note: In 2020, Parker sold Parker’s Real Maple to The Forest Farmers for an undisclosed amount.

Parker replied to Kirk’s endorsement: “It is time to stand with President Trump to secure our Southern AND Northern border!” (Canton, NY is about 25 miles south of the Canadian border.)

Note: Shark Tank was created by British television producer Mark Burnett, who also launched Trump’s reality show The Apprentice. In January, President Trump appointed Burnett as United States Special Envoy for the United Kingdom.