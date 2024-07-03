Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams “Genius” Democrats Abandoning Biden

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a former Texas litigator and rising star in the Democratic Party, is known for a no-holds-barred style and sharp rhetorical flourishes, including her recent hypothetical Trojan Horse inquiry that appeared to contain an ad hominem attack on fellow Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

(After Greene mocked Crockett’s aesthetic presentation, Crockett asked Committee Chair James Comer for clarification on the rules pertaining to personal conduct, asking if “someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”)

But now Crockett has aimed her talented tongue on her own side, pusillanimous and panicked Democrats, blistering them for what she characterizes as working for the enemy — i.e., helping MAGA — as seemingly all sides turn on President Joe Biden after his poor debate performance.

“If Dems found half as much energy to attack MAGA, the real threat,” Crockett says, “then we’d be good.”

As Democrats flail and feed media narratives that the incumbent Biden should drop out of the 2024 race, Crockett basically says wise up and get it together, expressing both outrage and impatience with the lack of genuine consideration behind the calls for Biden’s ouster.

If Dems found half as much energy to attack MAGA, the real threat, then we’d be good.



For all the geniuses out there who think someone else would be better,

1) explain to me who it is,

2) how they get on the ballot in all 50 states,

3) how they get the money and apparatus… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 3, 2024

Chastising Democrats for seeking “perfection” while Republicans merely seek the easier goal of destruction, Crockett warns and instructs her side: “USE YOUR ENERGY ADDRESSING PROJECT 2025 & the fact that this Supreme Court has laid the foundation to finalize the full destruction of our democracy!”