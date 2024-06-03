Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, claimed that 48 hours after Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up a sex scandal to influence the 2016 presidential election, the RNC raised $70 million.

Today, Ms. Trump (who believes her father-in-law “walked through fire” and was “wrongfully convicted” in New York) solicited Republicans for more donations (which will benefit Trump National Committee JFC) and “personal messages of support to get him through these dark times.” The solicitation is titled: “Put a smile on President Trump’s face.”

Above: RNC HQ email solicitation, June 3, 2024

Ms. Trump writes: “I left a spot on his birthday card just for your signature and a quick note. Please, sign it by the end of the day and let him know that you’ll always stand with Trump!”

She added: “I just know that hearing from you on his special day would put a smile on his face.”

Note on important dates: The former President will turn 78 on June 14, and be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan on the 34 felony counts on July 11, right before the Republican Convention which will begin on July 15 and be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.