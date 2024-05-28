Scaramucci Shares Trump “Caught Staging Another Scam”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attended the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR event in Charlotte, North Carolina this Memorial Day weekend.

Brett Meiselas of MediasTouch shared the video clip below, of Trump waving to the crowd from outside of the track and captioned it: “Trump caught staging ANOTHER scam to try to make up for getting booed last night. He’s seen waving aimlessly, staging a fake moment that his editors will likely cut together later to give the appearance that a large crowd cheered for him.” He added in Trump’s signature all caps: “SO EMBARRASSING!”

He doesn’t have the numbers and his base is shrinking. This beautiful colorful mosaic of a country has gotten more beautiful and colorful since 2020. Trump will lose. https://t.co/qJgcWzERJs — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 27, 2024

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump’s former White House Director of Communications in 2017, shared the post and replied to Meiselas. He wrote of Trump: “He doesn’t have the numbers and his base is shrinking. This beautiful colorful mosaic of a country has gotten more beautiful and colorful since 2020. Trump will lose.”

🇺🇸 The greatest President in history meets the greatest NASCAR driver in history!



President Trump and Richard Petty



American Legends! pic.twitter.com/Uwjq3sHRnF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2024

MAGA political pundits including Nick Sortor (The Tucker Carlson Show, Fox News, Newsmax) disagrees with Meiselas and Scaramucci and replied with a video of Trump being warmly greeted by retired NASCAR champion Richard Petty. Sortor wrote: “Yet the media still wants to convince you Joe Biden is more popular.”