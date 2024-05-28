Matt Gaetz Gets Trump Defense Attorney Todd Blanche To Smile

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was one of the many Republican elected officials who traveled to the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who testified that she had a sexual encounter with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Prior to the closing arguments in the Trump trial on Monday, Trump officially endorsed Gaetz over the weekend as he’s running for re-election against last-minute entry GOP candidate Aaron Dimmock, a retired Navy officer and aviator whom Gaetz has called a puppet of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Gaetz, of course, led the ouster of McCarthy last October.

While Judge Juan Merchan hears the closing arguments today in Trump’s trial, Gaetz shared a photo (below) of him in the Manhattan courtroom with Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche.

Gaetz captioned it: “Trump Attorney Todd Blanche has done an incredible job proving President Trump’s TOTAL INNOCENCE in this phony prosecution. His cross of Cohen should have ended the case in a just world.”

Note: Blanche is usually photographed without emotion (see below) while standing next to Trump as he addresses the media before he enters the courtroom and after.