Video of MAGA Senator Saying Birth Control Law “Unconstitutional” Resurfaces

Video of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticizing President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has resurfaced with the MAGA congresswoman running for reelection — and with the national spotlight on abortion and reproductive rights.
In the 2022 video (below), Blackburn refers to the landmark Supreme Court case, Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) as a “constitutionally unsound ruling.” (See Blackburn make this assertion at the 1:50 mark in the video.)
In Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court ruled that the state’s ban on the use of contraceptives violated the right to marital privacy. The case concerned a 1879 Connecticut law that criminalized the encouragement or use of birth control.
Judge Jackson has yet to answer important questions about her judicial philosophy.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2022
It’s time for her to let Tennesseans know this. It will determine how she approaches her job. pic.twitter.com/pTgBUWvpXk
[Note: The Supreme Court later expanded this “right to privacy” beyond the marital bedroom, ruling that the state could not ban the use of contraceptives by anyone (Eisenstadt v. Baird [1972]). And in another landmark case, the Court ruled that the state could not ban most abortions (Roe v. Wade [1973]), a ruling that was overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization [2022].]
Blackburn has endorsed presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, who continues to brag about “killing Roe v. Wade” during his administration, due to his nominations of three conservative Justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.