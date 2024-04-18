Video of MAGA Senator Saying Birth Control Law “Unconstitutional” Resurfaces

Video of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticizing President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has resurfaced with the MAGA congresswoman running for reelection — and with the national spotlight on abortion and reproductive rights.

In the 2022 video (below), Blackburn refers to the landmark Supreme Court case, Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) as a “constitutionally unsound ruling.” (See Blackburn make this assertion at the 1:50 mark in the video.)

In Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court ruled that the state’s ban on the use of contraceptives violated the right to marital privacy. The case concerned a 1879 Connecticut law that criminalized the encouragement or use of birth control.

Judge Jackson has yet to answer important questions about her judicial philosophy.



It’s time for her to let Tennesseans know this. It will determine how she approaches her job. pic.twitter.com/pTgBUWvpXk — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2022

[Note: The Supreme Court later expanded this “right to privacy” beyond the marital bedroom, ruling that the state could not ban the use of contraceptives by anyone (Eisenstadt v. Baird [1972]). And in another landmark case, the Court ruled that the state could not ban most abortions (Roe v. Wade [1973]), a ruling that was overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization [2022].]

Blackburn has endorsed presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, who continues to brag about “killing Roe v. Wade” during his administration, due to his nominations of three conservative Justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.