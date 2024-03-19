U.S. Congresswoman Says Trump “Shoulda Exercised Caution”

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is responding to the news of former President Donald Trump not being able to make the $464 million bond due in his New York civil fraud case.

Lawyers for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee told the court yesterday that their client approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which is due by the end of this month, but was unsuccessful as underwriters including Chubb (which underwrote Trump’s $91 million bond to cover the E. Jean Carroll judgement) want cash or stock — not real estate — as collateral to back the bond.

My granny used to say don’t write a check your ass can’t cash… translation Donald Trump shoulda exercised caution when he was lying & telling everyone that he was on his Dave Chapelle (no you ain’t that Rich B…)

He also shoulda kept E. Jean Carrol’s name out his mouth!



Congresswoman Crockett criticized Trump and wrote on X: “Donald Trump shoulda exercised caution when he was lying & telling everyone that he was on his Dave Chapelle [sic] (no you ain’t that Rich B…) He also shoulda kept E. Jean Carrol’s [sic] name out his mouth! In short, it’s time to pay up… and someone explain to me again why in the hell this guy is qualified to be the President?!”

Note: Earlier this month Crockett announced she’d been re-elected to represent the 30th congressional district of Texas, “much to the dismay of MAGA, but to the pleasure of Democracy,” as Crockett says. Crockett won 93% of her district’s votes in the primary and doesn’t yet have a Republican opponent in the general election in November.