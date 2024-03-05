U.S. Congressman Rages at Trump’s “Spectacular Disrespect of the Law”

Ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee — where he has a front row seat for Rep. James Comer‘s pursuit of the so-called “Biden crime family” — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin has a different idea about which political figure should be pursued by Congress for legal transgressions.

Instead of Biden as a target of what Raskin characterizes as politically-motivated investigations, the Congressman rages that Donald Trump, “constantly in spectacular disrespect of the rule of law,” needs to be held to account.

Raskin means the “disrespect” aspect of his Trump criticism literally, asserting that Trump’s claim of total presidential immunity for anything he did while in office is an effort to place the former president “above the law.”

Below Raskin tells former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki that Trump is a “vicious self-promoter and narcissist” whose sole goal is to get “him and his family back into office so they can revive their process of enriching themselves.”

Rep. Raskin: Trump is a vicious self-promoter, narcissist, and someone who is constantly in disrespect of the rule of law. He has no program for the country other than to get him and his family back into office so they can revive their process of enriching themselves pic.twitter.com/2jmN2FYJuc — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 5, 2024

[NOTE: Trump reportedly made more than “$1.6 billion in outside revenue and income during his four years” as President of the United States, according to a review of his financial disclosures. In 2019, USA Today wrote that Trump’s “corruption now includes more than 2,300 conflicts of interest that benefit his finances, break his promises and violate the Constitution.”]

Raskin also vowed to work with an opening supplied by the recent Supreme Court decision to block Trump’s removal from the ballot in Colorado.

Because the Supreme Court said Congress needed to enforce Section 3 of the 14th amendment — even though the rest of the amendment is “self-executing” — Raskin said he and some of his congressional colleagues are now trying to legislate its execution and “revive legislation…by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”