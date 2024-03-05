News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Roger Stone Warns Republicans: “Trump Has NOT Endorsed” This Candidate

by in Daily Edition | March 5, 2024

Roger Stone

Roger Stone, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On the eve of Election Day in Austin, Texas, former Trump campaign political consultant Roger Stone warned Republicans on X: “Voters in Texas HD-33 must beware of Katrina Pierson.”

Pierson, a Republican who is running for Texas House District 33, is positioning herself as “the ONLY candidate in the race that has been endorsed by YOUR elected leaders at home and statewide,” including Trump ally and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Stone wrote about Pierson: “She testified AGAINST President Trump in the Jan 6 Investigation, supported Ron DeSantis over Trump and has a conviction for shoplifting! President Trump has NOT endorsed Katrina Pierson.”

Pierson is running against fellow Republican Justin Holland, who Pierson says has attacked her Christian faith and conservative record. Pierson has not explicitly touted an endorsement from Trump but she does encourage voters: “When you go to the polls to vote from Trump, vote for Katrina Pierson!”

Note: Above is a political ad released by the Justin Holland campaign which claims Pierson has “disparaged the Church”, “attacked Trump,” and called the GOP “racist.”