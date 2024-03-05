Roger Stone Warns Republicans: “Trump Has NOT Endorsed” This Candidate

On the eve of Election Day in Austin, Texas, former Trump campaign political consultant Roger Stone warned Republicans on X: “Voters in Texas HD-33 must beware of Katrina Pierson.”

Voters in Texas HD-33 must beware of @KatrinaPierson. She testified AGAINST President Trump in the Jan 6 Investigation, supported Ron Desantis over Trump and has a conviction for shoplifting! President Trump has NOT endorsed Katrina Pierson pic.twitter.com/X5zPIpegk8 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 4, 2024

Pierson, a Republican who is running for Texas House District 33, is positioning herself as “the ONLY candidate in the race that has been endorsed by YOUR elected leaders at home and statewide,” including Trump ally and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

IT’S ELECTION DAY! Go #VOTE for the ONLY candidate in the race that has been endorsed by YOUR elected leaders at home and statewide! #HD33 pic.twitter.com/lIWDohrrLr — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) March 5, 2024

Stone wrote about Pierson: “She testified AGAINST President Trump in the Jan 6 Investigation, supported Ron DeSantis over Trump and has a conviction for shoplifting! President Trump has NOT endorsed Katrina Pierson.”

Pierson is running against fellow Republican Justin Holland, who Pierson says has attacked her Christian faith and conservative record. Pierson has not explicitly touted an endorsement from Trump but she does encourage voters: “When you go to the polls to vote from Trump, vote for Katrina Pierson!”

I have a proven conservative track record of success. Katrina Pierson does NOT!



She has failed to reflect our Texas, Christian, and family values. In fact, Pierson cannot be trusted to represent our district reliably since she moved here just to run for office!



— Justin Holland (@justinaholland) February 10, 2024

Note: Above is a political ad released by the Justin Holland campaign which claims Pierson has “disparaged the Church”, “attacked Trump,” and called the GOP “racist.”