Trump Endorses Lauren Boebert, “Voters Will Not Be Fooled”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who switched from Congressional District 3 to District 4 — the “reddest district” in the state of Colorado — is competing for the seat of Rep. Ken Buck, who announced he’s retiring.

[Note: A favorite to win the GOP race, Colorado state Rep. Mike Lynch, resigned his post and suspended his campaign after “reports surfaced about his 2022 arrest and attempts to hide being charged for driving while intoxicated and gun possession,” according to Axios.]

Boebert announced yesterday that she has received the endorsement of GOP frontrunning presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump. She also has the endorsement of Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). Buck has not endorsed a candidate.

It’s my honor to have the endorsement of the greatest President our country has ever known – Donald J. Trump.



Boebert’s Republican challengers are reacting to Trump’s endorsement including former state Sen. Ted Harvey.

Harvey, who says he’s a “huge supporter” of the former president and noted Trump’s loyalty to Boebert (it’s his third endorsement for her), said: “Despite Trump’s loyal endorsement, I’m confident the voters of CD 4 will not be fooled by Lauren’s vain attempt to cling to power.”

According to a text survey conducted by Kaplan Strategies: 49 percent of voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District are undecided on who they’ll vote for in the Republican Party’s June primary, “a third are decidedly behind” Boebert, and 19 percent will chose from the nine other candidates.

The survey, which was conducted prior to Trump’s endorsement of Boebert, also found “two-thirds of 4th District voters intend to support Donald Trump in next week’s primary, and a little more than a quarter plan to back Nikki Haley.”

Note: Trump lost Colorado to Biden in 2020 by a 13.5 percentage point margin; he carried the vote within the boundaries of the 4th CD by 18.6 points.