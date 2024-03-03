Fmr. RNC Chair Taunts Trump: “We’re Coming For You”

MSNBC political commentator Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), responded to former President Donald Trump‘s claims that the GOP is “maybe 100%” MAGA and “getting rid of the Romneys of the world.”

[Trump has called Utah Senator Mitt Romney (a vocal critic of Trump) a Republican in Name Only (RINO) and successfully urged RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to resign.]

On MSNBC Weekend, Steele looked into the camera and said: “Game on, Trump,” and accused the GOP frontrunner of being “the biggest RINO.”

(Note: Trump has changed his political party affiliation five times since 1987 before returning to the Republican Party in 2012.)

Former RNC chair @MichaelSteele responds to Trump saying "We're getting rid of the Romney's of the world":



"Game on, Trump. Game on. I've been in this party since 1976. If anyone is the biggest RINO, it's you…I'm sick of this crap from these crazy folks that think that they are…

Steele — who has been a Republican since 1976 — pointed to the camera and taunted Trump: “We’re coming for you.” Steele noted the almost 40 percent of Republicans who didn’t vote for him in the South Carolina primary.

Steele added: “Bring it, baby. You want to punk? Let’s punk, baby. Let’s go, one on one.”

Steele, who called Trump “a late to the table RINO,” accuses the candidate of “duping folks into believing that you’re some how the conservative standard-bearer.” Steele disagrees with Trump’s assertion that he’s growing the Republican party: “You’re shrinking it.”

He added: “I’m so sick of this crap, these crazy folks who think that they’re the anchor for Republicanism. You’re not, just trust me, you’re not.”

Note: In 2020, Steele joined The Lincoln Project and endorsed Biden for the presidency.