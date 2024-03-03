GOP Senator Not Voting for Trump, “Not Waving White Flag Yet”

Today on Meet the Press, NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali spoke about the “significant” percentage of Republicans voting for GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the primaries. The reporter who has been reporting from the primaries said, “I meet those voters who want the alternative, they’re not just your run-of-the-mill voters.”

NEW: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) tells Ali Vitali she won't vote for former President Donald Trump. @alivitali: "She's also not going to vote for Biden and she's not willing to wave the white flag yet. I meet voters like that all the time." pic.twitter.com/BbbQldaZ71 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 3, 2024

Vitali reported that she received a phone call last night from U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who revealed she’s not going to vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election (which is “not surprising, but new,” says Vitali) nor is she going to vote for President Joe Biden. Vitali said of Murkowski: “She’s not willing to wave the white flag yet.”

NEW: Sen Murkowski told me last night in a phone call she “could not” vote for Trump in ‘24 & she “can’t” vote for Biden, hence her push for Nikki Haley.



“Lisa Murkowski is not the only one in this camp right now,” she said of the possible Nov. quandary.https://t.co/hEo2yYt3HH — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 3, 2024

Murkowski has announced she’s endorsed Haley.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker concluded from Vitali’s report: “That’s significant, that speaks to a potential vulnerability for Trump in the general election.”

Note: Also on Meet the Press, Haley said she no longer feels bound by the RNC pledge she made during the first GOP debate to endorse Trump if he becomes the party’s nominee. “The RNC is now not the same RNC,” Haley said, “I’ll make what decision I want to make.”