Ret. Marine Combat Pilot Says Nancy Mace “Completely Lying”

MAGA U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is touting the fact that her South Carolina 1st Congressional District has received more than $517 million in federal funding. With the ad below, Mace writes: “This job isn’t easy, even harder are delivering meaningful results, but we’ve done just that.”

Anti-MAGA Republicans and Democrats are criticizing Mace on X for seeking credit for funding she reportedly voted against.

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied: “Didn’t you vote no? Yes you did.”

National Security Analyst and former fighter pilot and U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Amy McGrath also replied: “You know what’s even harder for most people? completely lying to the public while smiling the entire time…but not for this GOP congresswoman claiming she got funding for projects she voted against.”

Mace has responded to the criticism and accusations by writing: “y’all are so dumb. Go look up the NDAA, WRDA and PACT Act, all of which I voted for.”

NDAA is the National Defense Authorization Act; WRDA is the Water Resources Development Act; and PACT is the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which expands benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans.

More criticism followed Mace’s response, including: “While Mace voted for these bills, she did not vote for the legislation that provided the funding to carry out these activities.”

Note: The US Army Corps of Engineers website backs up that claim about WRDA, saying “WRDA is strictly authorizing legislation; it does not include funding. The funding of WRDA-authorized studies and projects is provided separately through the annual Energy and Water Development appropriations process and, at times, through supplemental appropriations.”

Mace has heard criticism like this before, as seen below, getting similar blowback after boasting about funding she secured after voting against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Mace also voted against the American Rescue Plan. Mace also voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.

Note: Last week, Mace voted against the bipartisan $1.2 trillion government funding bill, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 23.