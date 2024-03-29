Chris Christie Urged To Back Biden, “Top Priority”

Former New Jersey Governor and anti-Trump GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie announced last night that he is not pursuing a third party candidacy, ending speculation that he could enter the race as the No Labels candidate.

Christie wrote: “I believe we need a country that once again feels like everyone has a stake in what we’re doing and leadership that strives to bring people together, instead of using anger to divide us. While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward.”

The ‘Republicans against Trump’ account on X thanked Christie for “making the right decision,” and added, “We must stop Trump from getting anywhere near the Oval Office again.”

Democrats who are praising Christie’s decision are also urging him to endorse Biden. Jon Cooper, founder of the Democratic Coalition (the Super PAC formerly known as the Democratic Coalition Against Trump) replied with “a heartfelt thank you” and pushed Christie to “please take the next step and endorse President Biden.”

Cooper added: “As you correctly said, the top priority is to make sure Trump never becomes president again. Your endorsement would help greatly.”

Note: When Christie suspended his campaign in December, NBC News reported that “his departure could make room for Nikki Haley to grow her support in New Hampshire, where Christie had grabbed a slice of anti-Trump Republican voters.” In January, Trump won the GOP New Hampshire primary (54.3% of the votes; 176,392) but Haley wasn’t far behind winning 43.2% of the votes (140,288).