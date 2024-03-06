South Dakota State Senator Tom Pischke (R) was banned from the House of Representatives floor and lobby after placing a bottle of syrup on Rep. Kristin Conzet‘s (R) desk. (Video below.)

Pischke co-sponsored a legislative commemoration recognizing Nancy Green, whose image long ornamented Aunt Jemima brand syrup, as “the spokesperson” for the syrup and pancake mix brand. Pischke’s legislation says Greene’s “true American success story” has been “erased by politics.”

[Note: In 2020, Quaker Oats, the owner of the Aunt Jemima brand, said it would retire the name and image “to make progress toward racial equality.” The company acknowledged that Aunt Jemima’s origins were “based on a racial stereotype.”]

Rep. Conzet objected to the Pischke’s commemoration effort and saw the resolution as intentionally provocative.

Argus Leader reports that Pischke received a letter from Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels (R), which called Pischke’s action “a violation of decorum,” prompting the ban.

Pischke said the House ban is an “overreaction,” and “I was simply giving a gift to my good friend.”