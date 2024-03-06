Nikki Haley Initiative Is Organizing Voters for Biden

Hours after Nikki Haley announced the suspension of her GOP presidential campaign, the X account ‘Nikki Haley Supporters for Democracy’ (@HaleyVoters4joe) announced that it was “launching a new initiative to organize Nikki Haley voters for President Biden. We stand up for democracy and against all authoritarians, Putin to Trump. Retweet and follow to amplify our movement.”

[NOTE: The message echoes Biden’s own invitation to Haley voters, in which he praised Haley’s run for president and her willingness to “speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.”]

The @HaleyVoters4joe announcement has been reposted by the popular account Republicans Against Trump, which has a following of more than 607k, with the comment, “Country over party.”

BREAKING: We’re launching a new initiative to organize Nikki Haley voters for President Biden. We stand up for democracy and against all authoritarians, Putin to Trump. Retweet and follow to amplify our movement. — Nikki Haley Supporters for Biden (@haleyvoters4joe) March 6, 2024

The @HaleyVoters4joe messaging seeks to amplify a strong distinction between its Trump resisters and his MAGA faithful: “Trump Republicans are losing their mind because we exist. Haley supporters lost their minds when Trump encouraged Russia to invade our NATO Allies. We’re not the same.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump just said he doesn’t need Nikki Haley voters to win. Donald Trump doesn’t respect us. It’s obvious. We don’t respect him either. His authoritarian tendencies are why we will be supporting Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/p4fGxHahJA — Nikki Haley Supporters for Biden (@haleyvoters4joe) March 6, 2024

When Trump was asked today how he feels about Haley supporters who voted for him in 2020 but said they won’t in 2024, the presumptive GOP nominee said: “Oh, they’ll all vote for me. They’re gonna all vote for me again. They’re gonna all vote for me again, everybody.” He added, “I’m not sure we need too many.”