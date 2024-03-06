Mike Pence Questions Kamala Harris Interference, ‘What Was She Planning to Say?’

Former GOP presidential candidate, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, is reportedly on Donald Trump‘s 2024 vice presidential short list. When asked by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on live TV if he thought Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on January 6, Burgum he did not answer. (He was given the opportunity to answer more than once).

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who Trump said yesterday would do "a great job" as VP, does not answer when I asked if he thought Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/5SQHCQi5Le — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 6, 2024

In his memoir, So Help Me God, Pence made it clear that the attack on the Capitol was a breaking point in which, he wrote,Trump’s “reckless words had endangered my family and all those serving at the Capitol.”

Since dropping out of the GOP presidential race in October, Pence (who has not endorsed Trump for 2024) has shied away from the presidential campaign limelight but not from criticizing his former Democratic vice presidential opponent, Kamala Harris.

Calling for “an Immediate cease-fire” was “watered down”? What was she planning to say?



America must stand with Israel until they hunt down and destroy Hamas once and for all.🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/yIIO9Do6yz — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 5, 2024

Yesterday, when NBC News reported that the National Security Council allegedly ran some interference on Harris’s declarative Gaza speech — the NSC was said to have “watered down” Harris’s language before delivery (which Harris denies) — Pence responded on X: “Calling for ‘an immediate cease-fire’ was ‘watered down’? What was she planning to say?”

On Sunday, Vice President Harris said there needed to be an immediate six-week cease-fire between Israel and Hamas as part of a deal to release hostages and deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.