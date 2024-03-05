Megyn Kelly Rages at CBS News, “You Can’t Cut Me”

CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley reported Sunday on the fight to ban 97 books in the Beaumont, South Carolina public school district and the role played there by the conservative organization Moms for Liberty.

On 60 Minutes, Pelley interviewed two Moms for Liberty co-founders, Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich, who told Pelley that there are “rogue” teachers in American classrooms who are trying to indoctrinate students into ideology. When asked “what ideology,” neither Justice or Descovich provided a direct answer. Pelley, who repeatedly told the co-founders, “you’re being evasive,” reported that “they often dodged questions.”

Scott Pelley asks the founders of a conservative group calling for book banning: “What ideology are the children being indoctrinated into? What is your fear?” https://t.co/6dUGXXacjT pic.twitter.com/mE7YiO1gfk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

Conservative former Fox News star Megyn Kelly is responding to Scott Pelley‘s interview with fury. As seen in the video below, Kelly yells at Pelley: “Scott, you’re in New York, you dumb a**!” and suggests that the CBS News journalist “read the New York Post instead of just the New York Times.”

Kelly claims that she and her husband pulled their children from a New York City school which “literally circulated a quote scholarly article that they wanted to be mandatory reading for all faculty accusing white mothers of indoctrinating their children in black death.”

"I will go on CBS News, and you and I can have it out one on one. Or you come on my show… I’m ready for you… I’ve lived this."@MegynKelly challenges Scott Pelley to discuss the indoctrination of kids in schools. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/5q36CmdMdR pic.twitter.com/ow6O3mv9ew — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 4, 2024

In a demonstrable rage, Kelly raises her arms in protest, “[Expletive] have me on Scott Pelley. I will go on CBS News and you and I can have it out. One on one. Or you come on my show… we’ll have a little redo and we’ll do it live so you can’t cut me up. Even if you do cut me up, I’m ready for you. Because you will hear this s*** in every answer I will give.” Why? Because as Kelly yells, she is the mother of three and “I have lived this!”

Note: Conservative transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner applauded Kelly’s response on X by writing: “this is ultimate mama bear! Love this!”