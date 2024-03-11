MAGA Senator Turns on Trump, “Just Endorsed Worst Deep State Candidate”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) who pushed the ‘NeverNikki’ campaign during the Republican primaries is now criticizing the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who just endorsed former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers for Senate.

Thank you for the endorsement, @realdonaldtrump! Now is the time to unite to defeat the Biden-Slotkin agenda. Together we will secure the border, stop Bidenomics, end the EV mandates, and build a strong and bright future for all Michiganders! pic.twitter.com/zuEK5g75ai — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) March 12, 2024

MAGA Sen. Paul wrote on X today: “Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle.” Paul describes Rogers as “a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump.” He added: “You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?”

[Note: After serving in the Trump administration as U.S. National Security Advisor, Bolton has become a critic of the former president.]

Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump.



You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice?



Who’s next, John Bolton? pic.twitter.com/TZXRYLtFv6 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 11, 2024

Rogers, an Army veteran, former FBI agent, and former chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is running for the open seat in the swing state of Michigan where incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that she would not seek a fifth term.

[This will be the first open race for this seat since 1994, when Spencer Abraham defeated Democrat Bob Carr marking the first Senate victory for the Republicans in Michigan since 1972.]

Trump insider Roger Stone got the anti-Rogers ball rolling when Rogers announced his run, calling him “the most dangerous, anti-Trump phony running for office,” an assessment Paul just shared with his followers. Then Paul wondered aloud and sarcastically if Trump’s Rogers endorsement means the former President might pick MAGA nemesis Liz Cheney as his VP.