MAGA Congressman Rages: “Don’t Let Them Throw You the Red Meat”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and several members of the House Freedom Caucus are raging against the $1.2 trillion spending bill that they’re about to vote against. If the bill is not passed, there will be a partial government shutdown.

This morning Greene brought a Motion to Vacate against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — who negotiated the bill and released it early Thursday morning giving lawmakers inadequate time to scour its 1000-plus pages. (Johnson, of course, won the Speaker’s gavel after his predecessor — California Republican Kevin McCarthy — was ousted by a historic Motion to Vacate last year.)

Greene warned that “any Republican who votes for the budget bill” is going to be “absolutely obliterated by their districts.”

Fellow MAGA congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) agrees with Greene and said at a press conference: “If you don’t like the people in office, vote their asses out. I don’t care if you play golf with them. I don’t care if you go to church with them, get them out of here.”

Burchett added, “Don’t let them come home and throw you the red meat and say, ‘oh, I’m voting against this, I’m voting against that, that’s a bunch of garbage.” Burchett says such Republicans are “selling you out to the uniparty.” (For MAGA populists, the “uniparty” is a synonym for the “swamp” which is a synonym for “establishment” politicians on both sides of the aisle.)

At the same press conference (above), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) suggested that Republicans vote against the bill since it will provide 22,000 new Border Patrol Agents and 41,500 new detention facility beds — which he overtly says will give Democrats something to boast about during this election cycle.