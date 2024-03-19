MAGA Congressman Sounds Alarm: “Economic Catastrophe Must Happen”

The Biden administration and congressional negotiators, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), reportedly agreed yesterday to fund the Department of Homeland Security and nearly 75 percent of the federal government. (Details of the agreement have not been released.) If the legislation is not passed, partial shutdown procedures would begin this weekend.

Note: Friday, March 22, is the deadline to get the $1.2 trillion spending bill through both the House and the Senate.

The Washington Post reports that a “group of hard-line House Republicans has urged colleagues not to support the measure without harsh new immigration and border security policies.”

NEW: Freedom Caucus leaders Chip Roy and Bob Good send “Dear Colleague”letter urging a “no” vote on the upcoming approps package coming this week. pic.twitter.com/MyLlj2y3ac — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 18, 2024

One of those hard-line House Republicans is MAGA Congressman Thomas Massie (R-WV). He wrote on X today: “I have come to the conclusion that an economic catastrophe must happen before a majority of my colleagues will get serious about curbing out of control government spending. I don’t know when those things will occur, but that will be the order of operations.”

Or a strong-willed President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

Billionaire X owner, Elon Musk, who told Don Lemon in a recently released interview that he’s “leaning away” from supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election against GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump, replied to Massie’s opinion by writing: “Or a strong-willed President.”