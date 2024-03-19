Trump’s White House Director Is Running for Congress In Key Election State

Brian Jack, who served as White House Political Director under President Donald Trump from 2019 to 2021, and who has been working as one of the top three senior advisors on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, is running for Congress.

Note: During the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, Jack helped secure several endorsements for Trump from members of Congress. He was mentioned in the recent New York Times article ‘How Trump Has Used Fear and Favor to Win Republican Endorsements’ (January 4, 2024).

Today, Trump endorsed Jack as he announced that he’s running for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District. Republican incumbent Drew Ferguson announced in December that he would not seek re-election.

Georgia, where Trump faces criminal charges, is a critical state for the former president and the MAGA movement — and one where he notably failed to induce Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to help him “find” votes in 2020. The plan for a Trump second presidential term includes installing loyalists throughout the government.

As one of President Trump’s longest-serving advisors, I am honored to have his endorsement.



The people of Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District deserve someone who will stand alongside President Trump and fight for our America First agenda.



Join us! https://t.co/ce7bm3paOi pic.twitter.com/MxtvQyVEYK — Brian Jack (@BrianTJack) March 18, 2024

Ferguson, 57, said he and his family had received death threats after he withdrew his support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) when Jordan vied for the Speaker of the House position after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last year.

Note: Local Republican activist Jim Bennett, who has criticized Ferguson as being “insufficiently conservative,” is also running for his seat in the predictably red district. Georgia’s Republican primaries will take place on May 21, 2024.