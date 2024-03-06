Liz Cheney Is Selling ‘Trump Dishonor Shirts’ for $25

On the day GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley suspended her campaign, former vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Liz Cheney announced that she has accepted the fact that her party has chosen to nominate for President of the United States “a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power.” But acceptance doesn’t mean she won’t still put up a fight.

The former U.S. Representative from Wyoming is inviting fellow anti-Trumpers to join her “in the fight for our nation’s freedom,” and encouraging them to participate and donate to the multi-candidate PAC sponsored by Cheney, The Great Task.

The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power. We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again. Join me in the fight for our nation’s freedom. https://t.co/V4otPCFdY6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 6, 2024

[Note: Speaking at Gettysburg, Lincoln described our Great Task, “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain. That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from this earth.”]

The Great Task website includes a retail store which sells $25 t-shirts with phrases including “Team Normal,” “Faithful & Fearless,” “Sane & Serious in 2024,” and a Trump Dishonest Shirt which reads on the front “They’re will come a day when Donald Trump is gone…” and on the back “but your dishonor will remain. — Liz Cheney.”

Speaking to her House colleagues before she was cast out for her anti-Trump stand, Cheney famously said: “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”