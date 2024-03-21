John Fetterman Mocks Bob Menendez Re-Election Video

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who was indicted in September on federal corruption charges alleging that he aided and provided sensitive information to the government of Egypt, announced today that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat.

In video statement below, Menendez said: “I will not file for the Democratic primary this June. I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election.”

dibs on your parking space https://t.co/o9QUhIbKyF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 21, 2024

Menendez said he will use the time to remind New Jerseyans “of how I’ve succeeded in being your champion” but also “how to secure our financial futures.”

[Note: Menendez was charged with taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, and bars of gold were found at his house during a search.]

Bob Menendez Gold Bar Revelations – NBC New York https://t.co/4UdxnuXv3L — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) December 6, 2023

Since the indictment, Menendez’s Democratic colleague, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), has been calling for Menendez’s resignation — and trolling the embattled NJ lawmaker. Fetterman wrote in a statement: “Senator Menendez should resign. He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial.” Menendez at the time said: “I am not going anywhere.”

Today, Fetterman responded mockingly to Menendez’s video announcement: “dibs on your parking space.”