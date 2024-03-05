Hillary Clinton Replies in ALL CAPS to Steve Bannon on Super Tuesday

On Super Tuesday, voters in 16 states and the U.S. Territory of American Samoa will cast their votes in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

On his podcast Real America’s Voice’s War Room, former White House chief strategist for the Trump administration Steve Bannon said: “Mass deportations are going to start, if you don’t like that, don’t vote for President Trump.”

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who has endorsed Joe Biden during his re-election campaign, replied to Bannon’s ultimatum, in all caps: “OK!”

Trump has made illegal immigration a key component of his 2024 campaign, just as he did in 2016 when he promised to build a wall and hyped the notion that Latin Americans in “migrant caravans” were invading America.

More recently, Trump has reiterated his intent to take a draconian approach to immigration if reelected.

“He will restore all of his prior policies, implement brand new crackdowns that will send shock waves to all the world’s criminal smugglers, and marshal every federal and state power necessary to institute the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said recently, echoing the President’s own rhetoric.

Q: Will you order mass deportations if you win?



Trump, echoing Project 2025: On day one we’ll do it pic.twitter.com/Q9imrn409A — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 4, 2024

Note: Bannon was executive chair and co-founder of the Government Accountability Institute, an organization that helped orchestrate the publication of Breitbart News senior Editor-at-large Peter Schweizer’s book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich. Both Hillary and Bill Clinton have disputed the allegations made in the book.

Clinton’s campaign manager at the time, John Podesta, wrote: “The book has zero evidence to back up its outlandish claims … While we will not be consumed by these kinds of attacks, we will also not let them go unchallenged.”