GOP Governor Pleads “Please, Please Show Up” To Help Stop Donald Trump

Vermont’s Republican Governor Phil Scott introduced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley at her South Burlington rally on Sunday. Scott, a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, endorsed Haley last month.

[Note: Scott did not endorse Trump in 2016. He supported the impeachment inquiry into Trump in 2019, voted for Biden in 2020, and called for Trump to resign or be removed from office after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.]

Scott is asking both Republicans and Democrats to cast a ballot for the former South Carolina governor in Tuesday’s primary election. (Vermont has an open primary: any voter can choose to vote the ballot of either party.) Scott implored those in attendance: “If you want to help stop Donald Trump, please, please show up” at the primary.

Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott is set to introduce @NikkiHaley on stage at South Burlington’s campaign stop.



“Things have become so toxic and tribal in this country, that the sentiment is, you're either with me or against me, either on my team, or off the team, nothing in… pic.twitter.com/ljMfv3nngL — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) March 3, 2024

Political science professor Matt Dickinson of Middlebury College said on Vermont Public Radio that the Green Mountain State is likely as favorable to Haley as any Super Tuesday state.

“I suspect that says something about the composition of the Republican Party in Vermont now,” said Dickinson, “There’s a struggle going on for the soul of the Republican Party in Vermont.”

.@GovPhilScott is on stage now.



He begins by rejecting polarization.



“The last thing we need is four more years of Donald Trump,” arguing Trump “adds fuel to the fire”



“Healthy respectful debates makes us stronger.”#vtpoli #vt pic.twitter.com/58qbZ4CVl4 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) March 3, 2024

CNN political news correspondent Eva McKend reported from the pre-Super Tuesday rally in South Burlington that Scott began his speech at the Haley rally by rejecting polarization. McKend quotes Scott: “The last thing we need is four more years of Donald Trump,” arguing Trump “adds fuel to the fire” and “healthy respectful debates makes us stronger.”