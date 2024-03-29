Fox News Commentator Yells at Jewish-American, ‘Don’t Play That”

Fox News commentator Leo Terrell, who describes himself as “fair minded” on social media, got into a heated exchange on-air yesterday during conversation about President Joe Biden and U.S.-Israeli politics.

Terrell, a supporter of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, and The Five Democratic political strategist Jessica Tarlov were on a panel to discuss Biden’s $25 million fundraising event in New York City featuring past presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and the probability of pro-Palestinian protest outside of the event.

Fox's Leo Terrell: Joe Biden has thrown Jewish-Americans under the bus!



Jessica Tarlov: As the only Jewish-American on this panel…



Terrell: Don't do that! Don't play that card! You're a big-time Democrat!



Tarlov: …



Terrell: [shouts some more]



Tarlov: Why are you yelling? pic.twitter.com/SFadOtUQW6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 28, 2024

Terrell yelled that Joe Biden “has abandoned Israel… and it’s not just Israel, he’s abandoned Jewish-Americans attending universities. I mean, let’s be clear, Joe Biden will do anything to win Michigan,” and accused Biden of “throwing Jewish-Americans under the bus!”

(The context for that comment is the large segment of Arab-American voters in Michigan, many of whom, disagreeing with Terrell’s assertion, voted “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary to protest Biden’s unwavering Israel support.)

When Tarlov replied to Terrell’s heated monologue, “As the only Jewish-American on this panel,” Terrell interrupted, pointed and yelled at her, “Don’t play that, don’t do that! Don’t do that! That’s not the point.”

When Tarlov reminded Terrell that he’s the one who brought up “Jewish-Americans,” Terrell continued to yell and point at her, saying, “You’re a big time Democrat and you’re going to defend Joe Biden.”

Tarlov was given ten seconds to reply after Terrell’s outburst. She pointed to herself and said, “Jewish American telling you that there are definitely issues with the policy. I loved how Joe Biden came out of the gate as the strongest supporter in the international community of Israel.”

She acknowledged that “there are problems with Bibi Netanyahu’s leadership,” and then addressed Terrell directly. She said: “I think what you’re saying, Leo, is very dangerous just like what President Trump was saying…” Terrell interrupts her again, yelling, “Dangerous?! Dangerous?!”

Tarlov asked “Why are you yelling?” repeatedly as Terrell continued to repeat his message that “Joe Biden is throwing Jewish-American students under the bus.” (Jewish students have faced harassment on campuses as a result of antisemitism triggered by Israel’s response to the 10/7 Hamas attack.)

Note: Terrell left the Democratic Party in 2020 to become a Republican. In a July 2020 interview, Terrell endorsed Trump. Referring to his new self as “Leo 2.0”, Terrell said he’s a happier person as a Republican.