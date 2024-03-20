Elon Musk’s “Idiotic” Propaganda Video Refuted

“This is actually happening!” wrote Elon Musk, sharing a propaganda video by the X account Western Lensman that claims Democrats are providing shelter, services, and food to migrants as part of a long-con plot to strengthen their voter base with grateful, left-leaning Latino immigrants. Or as the video puts it, “ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them.”

[NOTE: One of the most prevalent sanctuary-seeking migrant groups, Venezuelans, are fleeing a leftist regime.]

Musk, of course, is a powerful, influential man and his share quickly brought the video nearly four million views on X. Billionaire financier Bill Ackman joined Musk, saying of the video “I find this credible” and asking “What are the best arguments one can make against the case the video makes?

Podcaster Jon Favreau took up Ackman’s challenge, refuting what one commenter called “child level propaganda” with a 7-bullet response, which Favreau admitted was not comprehensive but only “some” of the arguments that can be made.

I'm shocked the guy who thought Dean Phillips would win Michigan finds @elonmusk's propaganda video credible



Here are some arguments, Bill:



1) It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, and they don't, because you need a license or SSN to register



Favreau’s deliberate data-driven refutation of what he characterizes as an “idiotic assertion” should appeal to the business sensibilities of Musk and Ackman, who have both demonstrated an exceptional ability to see flaws in business models and recognize that the success of any plan lies in execution.

Favreau — after a snide aside about Ackman’s imperfect political prognostication record — points out how, even if Democrats were dastardly enough to want to will this “great replacement” into being, the obstacles to its success ensure that it’s nothing the discerning Ackman or Musk would invest in, having seen the pitch deck.

First off: The notion of eventual voting benefits, even if they could be relied upon (which they can’t in a shifting world) wouldn’t have any impact in the present — or for the foreseeable future. And migrants, Favreau points out, are at least as likely to help increase congressional seats in red states as in blue — in other words the political benefits of increased migration don’t accrue to Dems alone, by any means.

[NOTE: Federal law bans non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Non-citizens who vote can go to prison and face deportation.]

Finally, Favreau says: “If Biden and Democrats believed the idiotic assertion that illegal immigration would help their party, the President probably wouldn’t have deported more undocumented immigrants than Trump did.” One droll commenter responded: “I find this credible.”