Zelensky Surrounded by 12 U.S. Senators in Munich

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he met with a bipartisan group of 12 U.S. Senators including Senate Budget Committee member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who voted for the recent emergency foreign aid bill which allotted $60 billion to Ukraine and passed the Senate before arriving to the House “dead on arrival,” according to Trump ally, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Whitehouse shared the group photos below and wrote: “Bipartisan senators here in Munich to tell President Zelensky that America will see Ukrainian victory through.”

The other Senators surrounding Zelensky including Senate Foreign Relations Committee members Reps. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), James Risch (R-IA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Senate Armed Services Committee member Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

Bipartisan senators here in Munich to tell President Zelensky that America will see Ukrainian victory through. pic.twitter.com/nOIvHTRe2O — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 17, 2024

Two MAGA Senators who once supported sending additional federal funding to Ukraine — South Carolina’s Senate duo Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — skipped the conference in Munich after voting against the supplemental aid bill and traded in their business suits for casual khakis as seen below at the U.S.-Mexico border, where they’re promoting the completion of a wall started during the Trump administration.

Joe Biden would rather sell the material for the wall than use it to build the wall. That’s all you need to know about his commitment to securing the border and keeping Americans safe.



With @LindseyGrahamSC to remind America that no wall = no border. pic.twitter.com/ZcC0awF1WT — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 16, 2024

Graham, Scott and others in the MAGA contingent have been accused, even by Republicans, of wanting the border crisis to remain unsolved for use as a campaign issue for GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

[Note: In May, while running against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, Scott said support for Ukraine, including billions spent in providing weapons, is in America’s “vital national interest.”]

In October as GOP resistance to continuing Ukraine aid started to percolate, Graham told Face the Nation : “Do you think I would leave Ukraine? I don’t believe that one bit.”