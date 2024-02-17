Ted Cruz Films Protestors Outside His House “Harassing My Family”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared the video below taken this morning outside of his home. He wrote: “For the 2d time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors & harassing my family. None expressed concern about Hamas’ Oct 7 murder of over 1200 or mass rapes of women & children. I’m proud to stand with Israel.”

[Note: The state of Texas is home to approximately 120,000 Jewish residents.]

Cruz, who is running for re-election against rising Democratic star, former NFL football player-turned-civil rights lawyer and current U.S. Representative Colin Allred, voted against the recent bipartisan emergency foreign aid bill, which included $14 billion to Israel. Allred has said of Cruz: “Texas needs a Senator who will work with both parties to get things done.”

Both politicians claim to be steadfast supporters of Israel.

On October 13, days after the Hamas attack on Israel, Allred wrote in an op-ed on MSNBC: “Israel is at war, and yet extreme Republicans like Ted Cruz insist on playing partisan political games hindering our ability to help. In this moment of global crisis, we must reject partisanship and display the steady leadership our world needs right now.”

In November, Cruz criticized his Democrats colleagues by saying “they discriminate against Jewish people by showing support for Palestine.”

Note: The Texas Democratic Party’s executive committee unanimously passed a resolution in December supporting a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. Allred has said that he doesn’t support a ceasefire.

Allred said: “What we have to do in terms of this conflict is continue to try and get humanitarian aid into Gaza to try and protect civilians as much as possible — but, understanding, this is a war of choice by Hamas. They chose this war, they’re still holding over two hundred hostages right now. They can release those hostages, they can lay down their arms.”

Allred added: “Israel has every right to defend itself, but they have to do that within the context of the laws of war. And to me, democracies like ours – whether it’s the Americans or the Israelis – we are strengthened, not weakened, when we apply the standards and values of our country to the way we conduct ourselves in military conflicts.”