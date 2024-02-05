Biden White House Amplifies Unlikely Ally: “Lou Dobbs Is Completely Correct”

Conservative political pundit Lou Dobbs interviewed Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who is a member of both the House Judiciary Commitee and Oversight and Accountability Committee, which passed a resolution in December to authorize the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden (H. Res. 918).

[For months, the Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has claimed that it has evidence of Biden and his family “raking in millions” from foreign countries including China and Ukraine, but evidence of malfeasance has not been presented to the public.]

During the interview, Dobbs reprimanded Biggs: “Congressman, I have to say to you, it sounds to me like we’re right where we were six months ago… I don’t see any advancement in this and progress toward incriminating evidence against the president. What we’re talking about is a stasis.”

A thing I never thought I'd tweet: Lou Dobbs is completely correct.



The baseless House GOP impeachment fishing expedition has turned up no "incriminating evidence for the president" — because there isn't any! https://t.co/H2EhGDGj5J — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) February 5, 2024

While Dobbs expresses a conviction that people are “lying through their teeth to protect someone,” the evidence the committee has turned up, he says, is “insufficient.”

[Note: In December 2020, while on Fox Business, Dobbs suggested that Republicans who voted to certify Biden’s Electoral College win were “criminal.”]

White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sams shared the Dobbs-Biggs interview and wrote: “A thing I never thought I’d tweet: Lou Dobbs is completely correct. The baseless House GOP impeachment fishing expedition has turned up no ‘incriminating evidence for the president’ — because there isn’t any!”