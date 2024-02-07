Tucker Carlson Scolded by Kremlin Spokesperson, “He Is Not Correct”

From Moscow, Russia, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson is touting his upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As seen in the promotional video below, Carlson criticizes American news outlets for broadcasting interviews with Ukrainian President Zelensky which Carlson describes as “fawning pep sessions specifically designed to amplify Zelensky’s demand that the U.S. enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Europe and pay for it.”

Carlson characterizes such interviews as “government propaganda of the ugliest kind.”

Carlson also boldly asserts that “not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin.”

Does Tucker really think we journalists haven't been trying to interview President Putin every day since his full scale invasion of Ukraine? It's absurd — we'll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now. https://t.co/pW8F2zbq1i — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) February 6, 2024

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly commented on Carlson’s claim of “not a single Western journalist has bothered” to interview Putin, replying: “Mr. Carlson is not correct. In fact, there’s no way he could know this. We receive numerous requests for interviews with the president.”

Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour, who has interviewed world leaders including Iranian presidents Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, as well as presidents of Afghanistan, Sudan, and Syria, among others, also objected to Carlson’s claim.

She replied on X: “Does Tucker really think we journalists haven’t been trying to interview President Putin every day since his full scale invasion of Ukraine? It’s absurd — we’ll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now.”

Below is a reminder that Carlson’s former Fox News colleague, Megyn Kelly, traveled to Russia in 2018 for an exclusive sit-down interview with Putin. NBC News promoted it as: “Megyn grills Putin on the Kremlin’s role in Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.”