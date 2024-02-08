Trump’s Lawyer Tells Supreme Court January 6 Was “Shameful, Criminal, Violent”

Former President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Jonathan Mitchell conceded, during a round of questions from Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, that the events of January 6, 2021, were “shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things.”

It’s a characterization of the January 6 events that contrasts starkly with Trump’s description of January 6 as a “beautiful day” and the former President’s portrayal of January 6’s convicted felons as “hostages” held by the U.S. government.

“Some people call them prisoners. I call them hostages,” Trump has said, calling on President Biden to “release the J6 hostages, Joe. Release them, Joe.”

Those convicted of January 6 crimes, whose actions Mitchell — in front of the Supreme Court — called “shameful” and “criminal” are the same convicts who Donald Trump has referred to as “great patriots” while calling their prosecution a “disgrace.”

Mitchell: For insurrection, there has to be an organized effort to overthrow the government



Jackson: So a chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection? pic.twitter.com/8LSUQkPgzY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2024

At SCOTUS, Mitchell further sought to characterize the events of the day as a “riot,” but not, importantly for his case, an “insurrection.” Mitchell defined an insurrection as an “organized attempt to overthrow the government.”

Questioning the importance of Mitchell’s first adjective — “organized” — in that description, Justice Jackson asked whether a “chaotic attempt to overthrow the government” also qualified. Answering, Mitchell neglected the distinction the Justice tried to draw between “organized” and “chaotic,” saying overarchingly that his side “didn’t concede [January 6] was an effort to overthrow the government.”