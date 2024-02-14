Nikki Haley Claps Back at Whoopi Goldberg, “Mark My Words”

While co-hosting the daytime talk show The View, actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, Ghost) looked into the camera, shook her head and asked GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley: “Nikki, What have you done? What have you done, really? What can you point to?”

I’m not worried about what the political or media class thinks of me, and that includes Whoopi Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/FhoUHuKxWT — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2024

Haley responded to Goldberg’s question on Fox News: “Well, I’ve done quite a bit. I will tell you as governor [of South Carolina] we accomplished a lot, as US ambassador [to the United Nations] we accomplished a lot. I did a whole lot more than Whoopi Goldberg will ever do.”

Haley also asserted: “The party that leaves behind its 80-year-old candidate is the party that will win, mark my words.”

The 52-year-old politician believes she has a chance in the RNC primary in her home state of South Carolina, which takes place on Saturday, February 24. However, recent polls find that in South Carolina “65 percent of likely Republican primary voters support Trump, compared to just 23 percent backing Haley.”

Note: Goldberg has never run for political office but she does have some career accomplishments to her name. She is one of only 18 entertainers to win the EGOT, which includes an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award.