Former Trump Lawyer Calls Lara Trump “An Idiot”

After Ronna McDaniel resigned from her position as Chairperson of the Republican National Committee (RNC) last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for the position of RNC co-chair. Trump said he wanted RNC’s general counsel Michael Whatley — who is also Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party — to co-chair with Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the former president’s son.

In a statement, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner wrote: “The RNC MUST be a good partner in the presidential election,” and “That means helping to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country.”

Michael Cohen, former attorney for Trump (2006-2018) and the Trump Organization (where Eric is a trustee and Executive Vice President), and former deputy finance chairman of the RNC (2017-2018), reacted to the endorsement on the podcast Political Breakdown.

Cohen said: “I gotta be very clear on this. Lara’s an idiot. I don’t say it to be mean, I say it because it’s true.” As seen in the interview below, Cohen also asserts that the former President, her father-in-law “didn’t even like her for many many years. He didn’t even want Eric to marry her.”

Cohen: I gotta be very clear on this. Lara is an idiot. I don’t say it to be mean, I say it because it’s true. In fact, Donald didn’t even like her for many years. He didn’t even want Eric to marry her.. Not only did he make fun of her looks, so did Don and Ivanka pic.twitter.com/1N84rG3O5z — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024

[Note: In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud, and said he violated campaign-finance laws at Trump’s direction “for the principal purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election.]

Prior to marrying Eric Trump in 2014, Lara (née Yunaska) Trump was a story coordinator and producer for the TV news magazine Inside Edition. She currently hosts a podcast, The Right View, on which she praises her father-in-law and criticizes Democrats.

Lara Trump says if she is elected as co-Chair of the Republican Party, “every single penny” of party funding will be spent toward Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/zYh6Nayyjy — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) February 14, 2024

Note: When McDaniel ultimately steps down from the RNC — she has said nothing will change at least until after the South Carolina primary (which kicks off on February 24) — an election will be called. The next RNC membership meeting will be held later this spring.