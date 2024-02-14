News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Former Trump Lawyer Calls Lara Trump “An Idiot”

by in Daily Edition | February 14, 2024

Lara Trump, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

After Ronna McDaniel resigned from her position as Chairperson of the Republican National Committee (RNC) last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for the position of RNC co-chair. Trump said he wanted RNC’s general counsel Michael Whatley — who is also Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party — to co-chair with Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the former president’s son.

In a statement, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner wrote: “The RNC MUST be a good partner in the presidential election,” and “That means helping to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country.”

Michael Cohen, former attorney for Trump (2006-2018) and the Trump Organization (where Eric is a trustee and Executive Vice President), and former deputy finance chairman of the RNC (2017-2018), reacted to the endorsement on the podcast Political Breakdown.

Cohen said: “I gotta be very clear on this. Lara’s an idiot. I don’t say it to be mean, I say it because it’s true.” As seen in the interview below, Cohen also asserts that the former President, her father-in-law “didn’t even like her for many many years. He didn’t even want Eric to marry her.”

[Note: In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud, and said he violated campaign-finance laws at Trump’s direction “for the principal purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election.]

Prior to marrying Eric Trump in 2014, Lara (née Yunaska) Trump was a story coordinator and producer for the TV news magazine Inside Edition. She currently hosts a podcast, The Right View, on which she praises her father-in-law and criticizes Democrats.

Note: When McDaniel ultimately steps down from the RNC — she has said nothing will change at least until after the South Carolina primary (which kicks off on February 24) — an election will be called. The next RNC membership meeting will be held later this spring.